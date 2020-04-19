You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur teens robbed by 3 armed men, police say
0 comments
top story

Decatur teens robbed by 3 armed men, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Two male teenage Decatur victims told police they were held up at gunpoint and robbed Saturday night after being accosted by three armed men as they left a convenience store.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur police said the robbery happened around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of North East Avenue. Earles said the victims described the robbers, all men aged 18-20, exiting from a sport utility vehicle, pulling handguns and demanding to know “what they had in their pockets.”

“One 15-year-old victim said he was grabbed by his hooded sweatshirt and dragged over to the back of the SUV trunk area and his cell phone, driver’s permit and a debit card were taken,” Earles added. “A second suspect searched his friend, aged 14.”

The robbers were described as getting back into their vehicle and fleeing after an uninvolved vehicle drove by. Earles said four men had exited the suspect vehicle during the crime and all were being sought on robbery charges.

He also said police were appealing for witnesses to come forward; call Decatur Police Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Doorbell video shows invasion

A doorbell video of a shocking daylight home invasion in Arlington Heights released by police Thursday shows a chaotic scene before the attemp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News