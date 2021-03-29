Decatur traffic stop yields heroin, stolen weapon

DECATUR — Members of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, who have been targeting illegal drug sales and illegal weapons, said they found both when they arrested a 39-year-old Decatur man.
A sworn affidavit said he was taken into custody Friday morning after team officers pulled his vehicle over in the 800 block of West Elm Street after it blew through a stop sign.
Officer Philip Ganley said police seized more than 9 grams of a “light brown, powdery substance” that field-tested positive as heroin. Ganley said the drug was divided up among multiple plastic “baggies,” and he said such preparation is typical for illegal street drug sales.
Ganley said a .45 caliber semi-automatic gun was tucked under the driver's seat and equipped with a fully loaded extended magazine. The gun checked to have been stolen in August during a burglary from the Archers Alley store in Decatur.
“(The man) was also found to be in possession of $560 in cash which consisted mainly of $20 bills,” added Ganley. “I know the $20 bill to be the most commonly used denomination in illegal narcotic transactions.”
Police said the man has previous convictions from 2005 and 2011 for dealing in cocaine and was sentenced to nine years and 16 years in prison for those offenses.
The new preliminary charges from Friday’s traffic stop include armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal and possession of a stolen firearm. When a person is booked on serious felonies like armed violence, other alleged offenses like drug dealing and possession are treated as “lesser, included offenses,” according to Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland, responding to a question from the Herald & Review.
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man is free after posting $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors had wanted bail set at $200,000.
All preliminary offenses are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
