Decatur traffic stop yields heroin, stolen weapon

DECATUR — Members of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, who have been targeting illegal drug sales and illegal weapons, said they found both when they arrested a 39-year-old Decatur man.

A sworn affidavit said he was taken into custody Friday morning after team officers pulled his vehicle over in the 800 block of West Elm Street after it blew through a stop sign.

Officer Philip Ganley said police seized more than 9 grams of a “light brown, powdery substance” that field-tested positive as heroin. Ganley said the drug was divided up among multiple plastic “baggies,” and he said such preparation is typical for illegal street drug sales.

Ganley said a .45 caliber semi-automatic gun was tucked under the driver's seat and equipped with a fully loaded extended magazine. The gun checked to have been stolen in August during a burglary from the Archers Alley store in Decatur.

“(The man) was also found to be in possession of $560 in cash which consisted mainly of $20 bills,” added Ganley. “I know the $20 bill to be the most commonly used denomination in illegal narcotic transactions.”

