Decatur trio steal crossbow, firearms during home burglary, police say

DECATUR— Police say three men broke into a west side Decatur home Friday and stole a crossbow and other weaponry.
Macon County Sheriff's Office Deputy Drake Lambdin said the Decatur men went to the 5800 block of West Hill Road around 9 p.m. with the intention of stealing firearms kept in the house. The men broke in by throwing a flashlight through a window and left with a "very old" .410 single-shot full-choke shotgun, Chiappa 1873 revolver, Daisy .22 bolt-action rifle, .410 Taurus Rossi shotgun and a crossbow, Lambdin wrote.
Police say a 22-year-old man confessed to breaking in and stealing the weapons alongside two other men, ages 23 and 32. Police say he confessed to the burglary at the Law Enforcement Center where went to turn himself in on an unrelated outstanding warrant stemming from a 2019 theft charge.
The three men live together in the 1900 block of North Gebhart Court where the weapons were found during a warranted search, documents say.
Lambdin said the 44-year-old homeowner initially believed the 22-year-old to be a person of interest "because of his knowledge and his past drug habit." The deputy, in a sworn affidavit, said the 22-year-old suspect was at the house alone, dropping off wood days prior to the burglary.
An affidavit says the other two men also confessed to playing a part in the burglary.
The trio were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Tuesday evening on a preliminary charge of residential burglary.
The 23- and 32-year-old also were booked on preliminary charges of aggravated possession of two to five stolen firearms and possession of a firearm with no FOID. A check of jail records Wednesday evening showed they were held on $30,000 bail, meaning $3,000 is required for release. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
The 22-year-old also had a warrant out for his arrest for theft over $500. Records showed he was held on $50,000, requiring $5,000 to be released.
