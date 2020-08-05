Decatur trio steal crossbow, firearms during home burglary, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say three men broke into a west side Decatur home Friday and stole a crossbow and other weaponry.

Macon County Sheriff's Office Deputy Drake Lambdin said the Decatur men went to the 5800 block of West Hill Road around 9 p.m. with the intention of stealing firearms kept in the house. The men broke in by throwing a flashlight through a window and left with a "very old" .410 single-shot full-choke shotgun, Chiappa 1873 revolver, Daisy .22 bolt-action rifle, .410 Taurus Rossi shotgun and a crossbow, Lambdin wrote.

Police say a 22-year-old man confessed to breaking in and stealing the weapons alongside two other men, ages 23 and 32. Police say he confessed to the burglary at the Law Enforcement Center where went to turn himself in on an unrelated outstanding warrant stemming from a 2019 theft charge.

The three men live together in the 1900 block of North Gebhart Court where the weapons were found during a warranted search, documents say.

Lambdin said the 44-year-old homeowner initially believed the 22-year-old to be a person of interest "because of his knowledge and his past drug habit." The deputy, in a sworn affidavit, said the 22-year-old suspect was at the house alone, dropping off wood days prior to the burglary.