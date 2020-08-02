Decatur wife accused of hitting husband with dirty pan for not helping with chores won't be prosecuted, state's attorney says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur woman cited by police for smacking her husband in the head with a dirty pan when he refused to do the washing-up or clean the house will not be prosecuted.

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said there was insufficient evidence to support the husband’s version of events, who said his 47-year-old wife of four years struck him in the middle of the forehead with a pan she grabbed out of the kitchen sink on the night of July 11. Police had noted in their sworn affidavit the husband had a bleeding 1-inch laceration.

“But she also said he had attacked her and there was insufficient evidence to support either one of them,” said Scott. He also noted both parties were involved in a pending divorce case and concluded his office had “better things to do” than pursue a charge of domestic battery against the wife.

