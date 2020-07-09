Decatur wife beaten after she tries to stop husband going back to the bar, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur woman police said they found with her clothes “completely disheveled and bloody” told officers she was attacked after locking herself in her bedroom with her husband to prevent the drunken man from driving back to a bar.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 30-year-old woman as telling officers she went to a bar Wednesday night to pick up her husband, who was angry that she wanted him to leave. They got into an argument on the way home which escalated when she took her husband’s keys, phone and wallet to prevent him leaving and “driving under the influence,” the affidavit said.

She told police he had tried to grab the keys back after they were stuffed under a pillow in their bedroom and she had then locked herself and him in the bedroom to prevent her husband, also aged 30, from leaving.

“She said he became irate and thus a struggle began with the two ultimately beginning to wrestle,” said Police Officer Jeremy Williams.

“She said he began to continue to grab her hair and throw her down to the ground, going as far as to place her in a headlock. She stated the physical altercation continued for what she estimated to be around 30 minutes. She said she was finally able to fight him off long enough to contact the police … at which time (he) ... fled the scene.”