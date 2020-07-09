Decatur wife beaten after she tries to stop husband going back to the bar, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur woman police said they found with her clothes “completely disheveled and bloody” told officers she was attacked after locking herself in her bedroom with her husband to prevent the drunken man from driving back to a bar.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 30-year-old woman as telling officers she went to a bar Wednesday night to pick up her husband, who was angry that she wanted him to leave. They got into an argument on the way home which escalated when she took her husband’s keys, phone and wallet to prevent him leaving and “driving under the influence,” the affidavit said.
She told police he had tried to grab the keys back after they were stuffed under a pillow in their bedroom and she had then locked herself and him in the bedroom to prevent her husband, also aged 30, from leaving.
“She said he became irate and thus a struggle began with the two ultimately beginning to wrestle,” said Police Officer Jeremy Williams.
“She said he began to continue to grab her hair and throw her down to the ground, going as far as to place her in a headlock. She stated the physical altercation continued for what she estimated to be around 30 minutes. She said she was finally able to fight him off long enough to contact the police … at which time (he) ... fled the scene.”
Williams said that is when officers arrived to find the woman with her bloody clothes awry and with two 7-inch-long scratches disfiguring her right forearm. Police had located and arrested her husband of four years at 1:28 a.m. Thursday.
He was booked on two preliminary charges of committing domestic battery involving bodily harm and a third count of committing domestic battery while having a previous domestic battery conviction. A check of Macon County Jail records showed he was still in custody Thursday night in lieu of posting $1,500 bond on bail of $15,000.
The jail charge sheet also shows that he was previously bailed in March on charges that included DUI and resisting police.
