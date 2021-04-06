 Skip to main content
Decatur woman, 19, batters man recovering from brain surgery, police say
DECATUR — A 19-year-old daughter battered her mother and her mother’s husband, who is recovering from brain surgery, after becoming enraged because she was told she couldn't use the family car, police report.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur Police said the daughter was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the family home in the 2100 block of North Church Street and booked on two preliminary counts of domestic battery.

Officers said they found the daughter’s 35-year-old mother “actively bleeding” from a wound caused by being hit in the head with a candle. Her husband, recovering from surgery a month ago to remove a brain tumor, had suffered abrasions to his face, chest and back.

“He was not sure how he obtained his injuries because everything happened so quickly and they (his wife and himself) were trying to restrain her so she wouldn’t continue to batter them,” said Officer Jacquelyn Danner in the affidavit.

Danner said the daughter was told she couldn’t have the car because the man needed it to get to a follow-up appointment with his neurosurgeon. A 38-year-old female relative said she had arrived to help the man get to his appointment and had witnessed the violence.

“She stated (the daughter) came home and completely lost it because she wasn’t getting her way,” said Danner. “She started destroying the house and became physically combative ...”

The suspect denied initiating the violence and said her mother’s husband had struck first, trying to batter her with a vacuum cleaner, according to the affidavit.

Macon County Jail records show the daughter is free on $3,000 bail after posting bond of $300. Her bail conditions forbid contact with either her mother or her mother’s husband.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

