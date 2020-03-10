You are the owner of this article.
Decatur woman accused of biting husband charged with domestic battery
DECATUR — Police say a 55-year-old Decatur woman who bit her husband so badly he needed medical treatment, plus urinated and spit on him, was arrested Sunday night and booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. 

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Officer Scott Marquis said he was called to the couple’s home on Jamar Trail to find the 64-year-old husband with blood on both forearms and “an apparent bite mark to his left forearm.”

The husband told police his wife was highly intoxicated and had assaulted him when he tried to calm her down.

“... She bit him, hit him with a purse, urinated on him and spit on him,” Marquis added.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. The woman remained held in the Macon County Jail on Tuesday night in lieu of bail set at $5,000, which means she must post $500 to bond out. If she makes bail, she is ordered to stay away from her husband and their home.  

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

