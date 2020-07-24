You are the owner of this article.
Decatur woman accused of burglarizing, setting boyfriend's mom's house on fire, police say
DECATUR— Police say a Decatur woman is accused of setting the house of her boyfriend's mother on fire Thursday, two days after taking items worth around $300 from it.

Court documents say the 20-year-old woman stole a 50-inch television, Playstation 3 console, two controllers and seven video games around 3 p.m. Tuesday from the residence in the 2000 block of North Edward Street.

The 40-year-old homeowner noticed the items missing and went outside to find a trash can placed underneath her broken kitchen window, court documents say.

According to police, the 20-year-old sold the stolen items to a pawn shop in Decatur. Police say the suspect and her boyfriend had been arguing outside two hours prior to when the items were found missing.

Around midnight Thursday, the boyfriend's mom was awaken by her daughters, aged 18 and 23 years old, saying their house was on fire. The trio quickly extinguished the fire with buckets of water, according to a sworn affidavit.

In the affidavit, the 18-year-old daughter is quoted as saying she saw the suspect "attempting to throw what appeared to be a sock that was on fire through her bedroom window."

She continued trying to penetrate the window with the flaming sock, but fled the area in her car following several unsuccessful throws, according to arresting officer Mason Flanagan. Documents say the fire caused damaged estimated at $500.

Flanagan also reported finding a "burned sock" at the base of the window where the 18-year-old reported seeing the suspect.

The woman was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Friday  on preliminary charges of aggravated arson and residential burglary, which are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records showed she was released on $3,000 bond, meaning she was previously held at $30,000 bail. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

