Decatur woman accused of stabbing man claims she was 'set up,' police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur woman accused of stabbing a man with a butcher knife Tuesday morning claimed she was "set up."
Court documents say the 57-year-old claimed he was stabbed by the 42-year-old woman around 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of West Prairie Avenue. Police called to the area reported the victim's right forearm was cut and he suffered puncture wounds to his right bicep and shoulder, the documents say.
He told police that he and the woman were talking inside his apartment and "she became extremely angry" and pulled out a large butcher knife from her bag and started slashing, according to a sworn affidavit.
The man couldn't explain why the woman attacked him with the knife, police say.
An affidavit says the woman claimed to never have touched the man, stating "she believed this was a 'set up' but could not explain why" and that he had the injuries when she arrived at his apartment.
The woman was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which is subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records in the afternoon showed she was held on $3,000, requiring $300 bond for release.
