Decatur woman admits to manslaughter in stabbing death of boyfriend

DECATUR — Billie Jo Soyster, the 23-year-old Decatur woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death with a shard of glass, took a plea deal that saw murder charges dropped after she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Soyster had been due to face trial Monday on three alternate murder counts. Prosecutors agreed to drop those charges after Soyster took the plea deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Scott Rueter. She will now be sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Geisler on Nov. 9.
A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case said 38-year-old David W. Murray died Jan. 1, 2019, after being stabbed in the chest in the bedroom of a house in the 500 block of East Division Street.
Soyster was quoted as telling detectives she had a violent quarrel with Murray who had attacked her. “Soyster advised that, after Murray had assaulted her, he began calling her names that made her mad,” said Detective Scott Hastings. “Soyster indicated she then picked up a piece of broken glass and stabbed Murray one time in the chest.”
Soyster remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000, meaning she would have to post $50,000 to be released.
