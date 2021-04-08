 Skip to main content
Decatur woman arrested after backhanding boyfriend, police report
DECATUR — Police who pulled over a car in Decatur for driving Monday night with its tail lights out said they ended up arresting the female driver after discovering she had just assaulted her boyfriend riding with her as a passenger.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 27-year-old man was bleeding from the mouth with blood running over his hands and down onto his pants.

“When (the girlfriend) was asked what happened ... she advised that she had struck him in the face with the back of her hand because he was a ‘crybaby,’” Detective T.J. Wolfe wrote in the affidavit.

The 30-year-old girlfriend, who has dated the man for a few months, was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. A check of Macon County Jail records showed she remained in custody Thursday with bail set at $3,000, meaning she must post $300 to bond out; prosecutors had asked for bail of $5,000.

Wolfe also noted the boyfriend had been arrested as well after police checked and found he was wanted on outstanding warrants.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

