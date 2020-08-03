Decatur woman arrested after hijacking a car with children inside, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur woman hijacked a vehicle Sunday night with two young children inside in an attempt to flee police.

Courts documents say officers initially responded to reports of a woman "who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics" attempting to get in people's vehicles around 9:58 p.m.

Police found the 31-year-old near the 300 block of South Main Street area acting "erratic and irrational," screaming someone tried to kidnap her while continually pointing at an apartment building at the corner of Monroe and Macon streets, documents say.

Moments later, the woman ran north along Monroe into moving traffic and stopped a moving vehicle, according to police. A sworn affidavit says the woman got into the driver's seat through the front door, after the 25-year-old female driver stepped out. The woman's two sons, ages 6 and 7, were still inside.

The affidavit says a nearby officer got into the passenger's side of the car just as the woman began to drive in reverse and stopped the vehicle by turning off the keys. The officer then opened the driver's door, pushed her out of the vehicle and took her into custody after a brief foot chase.