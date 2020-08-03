Decatur woman arrested after hijacking a car with children inside, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur woman hijacked a vehicle Sunday night with two young children inside in an attempt to flee police.
Courts documents say officers initially responded to reports of a woman "who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics" attempting to get in people's vehicles around 9:58 p.m.
Police found the 31-year-old near the 300 block of South Main Street area acting "erratic and irrational," screaming someone tried to kidnap her while continually pointing at an apartment building at the corner of Monroe and Macon streets, documents say.
Moments later, the woman ran north along Monroe into moving traffic and stopped a moving vehicle, according to police. A sworn affidavit says the woman got into the driver's seat through the front door, after the 25-year-old female driver stepped out. The woman's two sons, ages 6 and 7, were still inside.
The affidavit says a nearby officer got into the passenger's side of the car just as the woman began to drive in reverse and stopped the vehicle by turning off the keys. The officer then opened the driver's door, pushed her out of the vehicle and took her into custody after a brief foot chase.
She was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on Monday morning on preliminary charges of vehicular hijacking, endangering the life of a child and resisting a peace officer. The charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed bail was set at $55,000 and $5,500 bond is required for release.
