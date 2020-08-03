You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur woman arrested after hijacking a car with children inside, police say
0 comments
alert

Decatur woman arrested after hijacking a car with children inside, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur woman hijacked a vehicle Sunday night with two young children inside in an attempt to flee police.

Courts documents say officers initially responded to reports of a woman "who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics" attempting to get in people's vehicles around 9:58 p.m.

Police found the 31-year-old near the 300 block of South Main Street area acting "erratic and irrational," screaming someone tried to kidnap her while continually pointing at an apartment building at the corner of Monroe and Macon streets, documents say.

Moments later, the woman ran north along Monroe into moving traffic and stopped a moving vehicle, according to police. A sworn affidavit says the woman got into the driver's seat through the front door, after the 25-year-old female driver stepped out. The woman's two sons, ages 6 and 7, were still inside.

The affidavit says a nearby officer got into the passenger's side of the car just as the woman began to drive in reverse and stopped the vehicle by turning off the keys. The officer then opened the driver's door, pushed her out of the vehicle and took her into custody after a brief foot chase.

She was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on Monday morning on preliminary charges of vehicular hijacking, endangering the life of a child and resisting a peace officer. The charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed bail was set at $55,000 and $5,500 bond is required for release.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Dog dies in Decatur house fire
Local

Dog dies in Decatur house fire

  • Updated

The occupant of the home had broken windows and attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose before firefighters arrived, officials said. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News