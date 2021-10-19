Decatur woman arrested after slapping boyfriend as patrol passes by, police say

DECATUR — Police say a 39-year-old Decatur woman chose the wrong moment to repeatedly slap her boyfriend in the face: A passing police patrol saw the assault and arrested her, according to a sworn affidavit.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy T.J. Wolfe said the violence happened on the morning of Oct. 11 on Edward Street as he drove by and had first noticed the woman on the ground with the man standing over her.

Wolfe said the woman then got up and the pair began walking away from each other before turning back and approaching each other while screaming.

“I observed (her) strike (him) in the face with an open hand,” Wolfe added. “He then began to turn and walk away again and she struck him another one or two times in the side of the head with an open hand.”

The 28-year-old man, described by the woman as the father of her 3-month-old baby, had fled as the woman was being secured in handcuffs. She is quoted as telling Wolfe that he had battered her before the deputy arrived and had also battered her previously.

Recommended for you…

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records show the man was sentenced to 33 days in jail, with credit for 33 days previously served, after he appeared in court Sept. 14 and pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge.

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery and released from the Macon County Jail the same day on a $5,000 recognizance bond.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.