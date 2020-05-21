Decatur woman arrested on charge of stealing puppy in house burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a 23-year-old Decatur woman Tuesday for walking into the home of a pit bull puppy and stealing the dog.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the woman was booked on a preliminary charge of residential burglary for taking the 9-week-old puppy called “Syeda.”

Commenting on the case Thursday, Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said that, as far as he was aware, the puppy had not yet been recovered.

The affidavit said the woman was seen stealing the puppy from its home in the 900 block of South Belmont Avenue on the afternoon of May 9. A 56-year-old relative of the dog’s owner said she heard a loud noise and came upstairs from the basement to see the woman walking out the front door with the dog in her arms.

The Herald & Review had covered news of the burglary at the time and Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said the 72-year-old owner of Syeda had suggested the dog might have been taken as revenge. She said the suspect was an unhappy ex-girlfriend of her grandson who had been trying to contact him.