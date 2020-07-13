Decatur woman arrested, said she fired at car in self defense

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who told police she had the right to shoot back at people who attacked her was arrested Sunday night on charges she shot out the windows of a fleeing vehicle, according to a sworn affidavit.
The 27-year-old woman was accused by Decatur Police of firing bullets through both the driver’s side window and front windshield of the sport utility vehicle, narrowly missing a female driver and her female passenger, in an incident that dates to the evening of July 6.
The woman faces a preliminary charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
The sworn affidavit said a 23-year-old passenger in the car had gone to the woman’s house with the intention of seeking revenge after she claimed the woman had “jumped her” at a party. She came armed with bricks she intended to throw through the woman’s windows, but got the wrong address and hurled them through a neighbor’s windows instead.
The affidavit said the 23-year-old then ran back to the waiting car as the woman emerged from her house pointing a gun. The 20-year-old driver of the car is quoted as telling police that she heard “four to five gunshots” while she sped away and saw a bullet “go across her face” as the windows shattered.
Police Officer Ryan Wicks said the 27-year-old gun owner was unrepentant when questioned by police, at first denying the accusations and then claiming the other woman had shot at her first. She then made statements, police say, implying she had opened fire in retaliation:“‘I thought I had a right to protect my (expletive)!," Wicks quotes the woman as telling him. He points out she has a valid FOID card.
“‘What’s the point of having a gun license if somebody can shoot at you while you’re on your property and you can’t shoot back?’” he further quotes her as saying.
Wicks seized her 9mm handgun and the affidavit does say officers recovered a spent .380 cartridge from the lawn in front of the house. The woman then directed police to a spent .45 cartridge in her trash can which she claimed came from the weapon that had been used to shoot at her.
The 23-year-old woman car passenger describes throwing the bricks and hitting the wrong house in the affidavit but there is no mention of her being armed. “(The 23-year-old) said she did not threaten (the woman) or confront her in any way to justify (the woman) shooting at her,” Wicks added.
