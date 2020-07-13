Decatur woman arrested, said she fired at car in self defense

Police Officer Ryan Wicks said the 27-year-old gun owner was unrepentant when questioned by police, at first denying the accusations and then claiming the other woman had shot at her first. She then made statements, police say, implying she had opened fire in retaliation:“‘I thought I had a right to protect my (expletive)!," Wicks quotes the woman as telling him. He points out she has a valid FOID card.

“‘What’s the point of having a gun license if somebody can shoot at you while you’re on your property and you can’t shoot back?’” he further quotes her as saying.

Wicks seized her 9mm handgun and the affidavit does say officers recovered a spent .380 cartridge from the lawn in front of the house. The woman then directed police to a spent .45 cartridge in her trash can which she claimed came from the weapon that had been used to shoot at her.

The 23-year-old woman car passenger describes throwing the bricks and hitting the wrong house in the affidavit but there is no mention of her being armed. “(The 23-year-old) said she did not threaten (the woman) or confront her in any way to justify (the woman) shooting at her,” Wicks added.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

