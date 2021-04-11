 Skip to main content
Decatur woman breaks hand blocking punch aimed at her face, police report
Decatur woman breaks hand blocking punch aimed at her face, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman protecting herself from a jealous boyfriend ending up suffering a broken hand when she blocked a punch aimed at her face.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 38-year-old woman suffered a “boxer’s fracture” to a bone in her left hand during the violence, which occurred the afternoon of March 17 at the boyfriend’s home on North Main Street. Police report they found and arrested him April 7.

Decatur woman arrested after backhanding boyfriend, police report

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Austin Clark said a Decatur Memorial Hospital CT scan of the woman’s hand revealed the fracture which would need surgery to repair.

Clark quotes the woman as telling him she has dated her “on and off again boyfriend” for about four years and they had been smoking methamphetamine before he attacked her.

“(She) advised… (he) randomly accused her of cheating on him with his cousin,” Clark said. She stated at this time he got on top of her as she was now lying on the bed. She advised he then attempted to strike her in the face with his fist at which time she put her left hand up to block the blow.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and inflicting domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. A check of Macon County Jail records show he is free on bail of $7,500, having posted $750 bond. Prosecutors had wanted bail set at $15,000.

Bail conditions forbid the man from having contact with his girlfriend. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

