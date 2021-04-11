Decatur woman breaks hand blocking punch aimed at her face, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman protecting herself from a jealous boyfriend ending up suffering a broken hand when she blocked a punch aimed at her face.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 38-year-old woman suffered a “boxer’s fracture” to a bone in her left hand during the violence, which occurred the afternoon of March 17 at the boyfriend’s home on North Main Street. Police report they found and arrested him April 7.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Austin Clark said a Decatur Memorial Hospital CT scan of the woman’s hand revealed the fracture which would need surgery to repair.

Clark quotes the woman as telling him she has dated her “on and off again boyfriend” for about four years and they had been smoking methamphetamine before he attacked her.

“(She) advised… (he) randomly accused her of cheating on him with his cousin,” Clark said. She stated at this time he got on top of her as she was now lying on the bed. She advised he then attempted to strike her in the face with his fist at which time she put her left hand up to block the blow.”