Decatur woman charged with battering baby to be examined by psychiatrist

“We’re asking you to reduce her bond for the purpose of releasing it to pay for the services of an expert which I believe is necessary for my client’s defense,” Senger had told the judge.

“And I believe it’s in the interests of justice that her bond money go to pay for that rather than having the county incur the expense.”

Griffith agreed that hiring a medical expert was important given the “very serious” offenses she is charged with. “... And it makes sense to the court, as the defendant is in need of an expert, to go ahead and use the excess bond money to pay for that expert rather than having it (the money) just sit there and having the county incur the costs,” the judge added.

A sworn statement about the case from Detective James Knierim said Szekely had been arrested Dec. 24, 2018, after the baby was admitted to Decatur Memorial Hospital. The case had been referred to the police by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, which had become involved to protect the baby.

Knierim quoted Szekely as saying she handled her son with “way more force than she should have” and “often explodes and loses her temper and needs help,” in the words of Knierim.

