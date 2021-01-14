Decatur woman denies charges she used stolen money to help poor people for profit

But as investigations continue, the total amount stolen from Northeast Community Fund accounts appears to be far larger: the affidavit said an audit had identified more than $145,000-worth of cash syphoned off by fraud up to November of 2020; Richardson had been arrested December 3.

The money was looted using online transactions, police say, obtained through fraud using banking and routing information from Northeast Community Fund checks. The fund is quoted as telling police it does issue checks directly to poor people in need of urgent help.

The affidavit cites several examples of Richardson stepping in to pay utility bills for clients who recruited her services. One customer described how Richardson came to his house to take care of his $655 water bill. “(The customer) said she (Richardson) explained she was helping people pay their water or power bills,” the affidavit said.

“(The customer) said she was just asking for a ‘little off the top’. He would explain that if someone would need $1,000 from Krystal for a bill, they would have to pay her $400. He advised he ended up giving Krystal $150 cash for her to pay his water bill. He said Krystal paid the water bill over the phone while at his house.”