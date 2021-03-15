Decatur woman describes scary back alley Chicago trip to buy stolen car, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman charged by police with possession of a stolen vehicle is quoted as saying she went through a frightening back alley sales deal in Chicago with her boyfriend to buy the car.
Decatur police said the 27-year-old woman had been stopped driving the bright green Dodge Challenger in Decatur on Jan. 8, 11 days after the vehicle — valued at $30,000 — had been reported stolen by the Lansing Police Department. A sworn affidavit signed by Decatur Police Detective Chad Ramey said the woman claimed at first she knew nothing about the vehicle being stolen and that she was only driving it after it was left at her house by friends who were out driving her car.
Ramey said the woman kept the lie going when police went to her home to speak to her again the next day but, when detectives interviewed her 23-year-old boyfriend later that evening, he confessed all.
He is quoted as saying he was contacted over the New Year’s Eve weekend by a friend who told him he had heard the car was for sale in Chicago for $5,000.
Ramey said the boyfriend described being driven to Chicago by his girlfriend where they met the sellers in a back alley in the area of East 87th Street and South Wabash Avenue in the early hours of Jan. 5. The boyfriend handed over $4,000 for the hot vehicle.
“(The boyfriend) said he was supposed to purchase it for $5,000 but shorted the seller $1,000,” the affidavit said.
When the girlfriend was questioned for a third time, Ramey said she finally admitted lying to police previously and confirmed her boyfriend’s version of events.
“She said they were so scared when they were meeting the individuals that she had contacted friends and shared her map location in case anything happened to them,” Ramey added.
After further police inquiries the girlfriend was arrested March 10 and booked on a preliminary charge of the possession of a stolen vehicle. Macon County Jail records checked Monday said she was free after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $15,000.
Court records do not show her boyfriend has been charged with stolen vehicle possession so far but a jail booking sheet does show he is currently out on bond for multiple driving charges, including a fifth count of driving under the influence of alcohol. He is also due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court March 25 to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
The girlfriend’s preliminary charge of stolen vehicle possession is subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
