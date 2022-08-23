 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur woman dies after being beaten by son, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur woman who was left fighting for her life after she was beaten by her son more than a week ago has died. 

According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, Decatur Police responded to an attempted murder in the early morning of Aug. 14 in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St., Decatur. The victim was identified as Monique N. McKissic.

"She was taken to the hospital then transferred to Springfield (hospital) for surgery," Carroll said.

Detectives were contacted by the Sangamon County Coroner Tuesday with the news of McKissic's death. She died at 8:18 p.m. Monday due to her injuries, Carroll said. An autopsy has been planned for a later date.

Her son, Adam D. Rich, was previously arrested and charged with attempted murder. The Macon County State's Attorney has been notified of McKissic's death. According to Carroll, amended charges are forthcoming.

After the arrest, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”

Victim in Decatur travel trailer fire identified

He followed up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”

According to a sworn affidavit, the 19-year-old Rich hit his 43-year-old mother so hard her skull shattered, leaving her with an open fracture, broken jaw and lacerated right ear.

Adam D. Rich

Rich

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

