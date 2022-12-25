 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to CEFCU for sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Decatur woman faces burglary charge; says she was seeking lost cat

  • 0
Bordenkecher

Bordenkecher

DECATUR — There are two versions of what Lillie A. Bordenkecher was doing when a police patrol surprised her with her body half inside a stranger’s basement window in Decatur.

And Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton didn’t buy Bordenkecher’s story which appears to center around looking for a lost cat.

Instead, the judge found probable cause to try the 45-year-old Decatur defendant on charges of residential burglary and criminal damage to property when she appeared in court Wednesday pleading not guilty.

People are also reading…

Giving evidence earlier, Decatur Police Officer Jake Stewart said police had been called to a home in the 2100 block of East Wood Street around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The frightened 69-year-old homeowner had heard someone hammering on her front door and that was followed by the sound of the basement window being shattered.

The homeowner then went to the basement to take a look: “(She) stated she observed a hand/arm extend through the window and into the home,” said a sworn statement signed by Stewart.

New statistics from the FBI reveal that violent crimes are on the rise, and will likely become a major topic for the midterm elections.

“Shortly after, officers would arrive on scene and would locate Lillie with half of her body already inside the basement. (The homeowner) stated she believed Lillie was attempting to burglarize the residence.”

Chief Public Defender, Michelle Sanders, then rose to cross-examine the officer in court. “To your knowledge, nothing was taken from the home, correct?” Stewart agreed that was correct

“And when you spoke with Miss Bordenkecher, did she say anything about looking for her lost cat?” Sanders asked. Stewart replied that he was not aware of any such statement.

Bordenkecher is due back in court Feb. 1 for a pretrial hearing. Macon County Jail records showed she remained in custody Sunday night with bail set at $20,000, requiring her to post a bond of $2,000 to be freed.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News