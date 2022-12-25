Decatur woman faces burglary charge; says she was seeking lost cat

DECATUR — There are two versions of what Lillie A. Bordenkecher was doing when a police patrol surprised her with her body half inside a stranger’s basement window in Decatur.

And Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton didn’t buy Bordenkecher’s story which appears to center around looking for a lost cat.

Instead, the judge found probable cause to try the 45-year-old Decatur defendant on charges of residential burglary and criminal damage to property when she appeared in court Wednesday pleading not guilty.

Giving evidence earlier, Decatur Police Officer Jake Stewart said police had been called to a home in the 2100 block of East Wood Street around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The frightened 69-year-old homeowner had heard someone hammering on her front door and that was followed by the sound of the basement window being shattered.

The homeowner then went to the basement to take a look: “(She) stated she observed a hand/arm extend through the window and into the home,” said a sworn statement signed by Stewart.

“Shortly after, officers would arrive on scene and would locate Lillie with half of her body already inside the basement. (The homeowner) stated she believed Lillie was attempting to burglarize the residence.”

Chief Public Defender, Michelle Sanders, then rose to cross-examine the officer in court. “To your knowledge, nothing was taken from the home, correct?” Stewart agreed that was correct

“And when you spoke with Miss Bordenkecher, did she say anything about looking for her lost cat?” Sanders asked. Stewart replied that he was not aware of any such statement.

Bordenkecher is due back in court Feb. 1 for a pretrial hearing. Macon County Jail records showed she remained in custody Sunday night with bail set at $20,000, requiring her to post a bond of $2,000 to be freed.

