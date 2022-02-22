Decatur woman faces charge after repeated pepper spray attack, police report

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur woman who repeatedly blasted her sometime boyfriend with shots of pepper spray.

A sworn affidavit said the victim was attacked after the woman had accused him of cheating on her.

“A Decatur Police Department Officer observed orange spray on (the victim’s) white T-shirt consistent with his statement,” said the affidavit. “As the investigating DPD officer spoke with him inside the residence, the officer's throat and nostrils became irritated, also consistent with pepper spray being in the air.”

Officer Joseph Kish, who signed the affidavit, said the victim told police he had been in an “on-again/off-again” dating relationship with the 27-year-old woman for several years. On the day of the attack, she had given him a ride to a restaurant to buy food and had then taken him home so he could pay her back.

But after he went into his home to make a phone call, he told police the woman became enraged and made the cheating allegation. “(He) advised (she) sprayed pepper spray throughout the front room and he yelled at her she was going to jail,” said Kish.

The victim told police he followed her outside because he wanted to make sure she was paid back for the food and didn’t want her making a claim he had stolen from her. “He stated (she) turned to take the money and then sprayed him again with pepper spray, spraying his left cheek,” said Kish.

“(She) got into her car and yelled at him to bring her the money. He advised that as he tried handing her the money again, she sprayed him with pepper spray, getting him in the left shoulder area.”

The affidavit said the battery dates to Nov. 24 and police found and arrested the woman on Feb. 9. She was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery and Macon County Jail records show she was released the next day after paying a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.