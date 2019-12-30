Decatur woman feared she was about to die at hands of ex-boyfriend, police say

DECATUR — A woman said she feared she was about to die when her ex-boyfriend began choking her as she lay face-down on her bed, according to Decatur police reports.
A sworn affidavit said the incident happened at the woman’s home in the 700 block of East Marietta Street on Sept. 7 and police located and arrested the 38-year-old boyfriend Friday morning.
He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Writing in the sworn affidavit, Police Officer Philip Ganley wrote that the 29-year-old victim said her ex-boyfriend — and the father of her two children — came to her house at 7:30 a.m. She let him in and an argument broke out in her bedroom.
“(She) stated he grabbed her by the hair on the top of her head and punched her multiple times in the face with a closed fist,” said Ganley. “She stated he then wrestled her down, face first on the bed and wrapped his arm around her neck, placing her in a choke hold. She stated he applied so much pressure on her neck that she was unable to breathe or speak and felt as if she was going to die.”
Ganley said he saw injuries to the woman's face, neck and chest consistent with her version of events.
A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody in lieu of posting bond set at $25,000, which means he must post $2,500 to bail out. If he posts bond, he is ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend’s home or workplace.
