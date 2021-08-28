Decatur woman hospitalized after being struck by Jeep

DECATUR — A 31-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a Jeep Cherokee on Saturday in Decatur, police said.

Lt. Jon D. Quehl said police were sent to East Grand Avenue just west of Calhoun Street at 2:13 p.m.

Officers' initial investigation found that the Jeep was traveling east on Grand when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing south.

The Jeep's driver, a 26-year-old Decatur woman, was not injured, and there was no evidence that she was intoxicated, said Quehl.

He said members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team are investigating, and no further information was being released.

