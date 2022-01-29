Decatur woman identified in homicide investigation

DECATUR — The woman found dead in a residence Thursday when police investigated reports of a homicide was identified as Helena S. Beams of Decatur.

A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Beams, 35, was found dead in a residence at 628 S. Haworth Ave. after Decatur police received information that a homicide had occurred there within the past few days and had not been reported or discovered yet.

The police report said units received the information at 2:15 p.m. Thursday and when a search warrant for the resident was obtained, Beams was found dead inside.

According to an autopsy report conducted Saturday at the Mclean County Coroner's Office in Bloomington, Beams suffered multiple massive wounds to her head and upper right arm, Day said in the release.

A homicide investigation was initiated and after processing the scene and speaking with witnesses, an arrest warrant was obtained for Daniel S. Boehm, 65, of Decatur.

There is no other information available and Decatur police are actively looking for Boehm at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

