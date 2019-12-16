Decatur woman in court says she was raped by ex-boyfriend, who has entered not guilty plea

DECATUR — A 24-year-old Decatur nurse in court Monday said she was raped in her home by her knife-wielding ex-boyfriend after she ran out of the strength to fight him off.

Her testimony came in the opening day of the Macon County Circuit Court trial of Blake A. Lunardi, 25. He is pleading not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, two counts of domestic battery and a charge of criminal damage.

The woman told the jurors she had known Lunardi since they were in eighth grade and they had an off and on again relationship over the years but she had broken off their romance for good in June 2018. She said she had let him into her home around 3:51 a.m. on Aug. 5 after he had pleaded to talk with her and refused to leave.

She said his talk had turned to anger when he demanded to know whom she was seeing and began smashing objects in her apartment and then hitting her and throwing objects at her. He had threatened her with a kitchen knife, she said, ripped her clothes off and tried to rape her as she fought him off for a while before running out of the strength to resist.