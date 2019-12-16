You are the owner of this article.
Decatur woman in court says she was raped by ex-boyfriend, who has entered not guilty plea
DECATUR — A 24-year-old Decatur nurse in court Monday said she was raped in her home by her knife-wielding ex-boyfriend after she ran out of the strength to fight him off.

Her testimony came in the opening day of the Macon County Circuit Court trial of Blake A. Lunardi, 25. He is pleading not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, two counts of domestic battery and a charge of criminal damage.

The woman told the jurors she had known Lunardi since they were in eighth grade and they had an off and on again relationship over the years but she had broken off their romance for good in June 2018. She said she had let him into her home around 3:51 a.m. on Aug. 5 after he had pleaded to talk with her and refused to leave.

She said his talk had turned to anger when he demanded to know whom she was seeing and began smashing objects in her apartment and then hitting her and throwing objects at her. He had threatened her with a kitchen knife, she said, ripped her clothes off and tried to rape her as she fought him off for a while before running out of the strength to resist.

“He told me ‘You are going to be with me, you are going to get on the bed, or I’m going to slit your throat and we’re both going to die tonight,’” she told jurors.

“I just remember I believed him because of the look on his face; I had never seen that look before.”

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Kate Kurtz said the incident took place during the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2018.

Defending, attorney Todd Ringel sought to question the validity of her version of events. He pointed out that bruising on her legs she had photographed as proof of the assault appeared similar to bruising she had told medical staff she had suffered while on vacation.

Ringel also highlighted inconsistencies in the version of events as recorded by Decatur police and wondered how, if she was being held prisoner and assaulted as she claimed, that Lunardi had let her run out of her home and seek help.

“You had time to put your clothes on?” he asked her. “And you take off through the front door and he just lets you go?”

“Yes, he did,” the woman replied, although she had said he came out of the house looking for her but, by then, the police had arrived.

The trial continues.

