Decatur woman involved in fatal Tennessee crash, police say

NASHVILLE — A Decatur resident is accused of a hitting a man in a wheelchair who was crossing a Tennessee street, killing him, police said.
Kelly Obrien, 22, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a felony, and failure to render aid, Nashville police said in a statement on Monday.
Edward Kendell, 61, was crossing a roadway at 9:30 p.m. outside of a crosswalk and was hit by a Jeep Latitude, the statement said. He died at a hospital.
"The Jeep traveled a short distance and was left by the driver in a parking lot," police said in the statement. "Obrien showed up at Night Court at 12:55 a.m. today and said she wanted to talk to officers about the crash. She admitted to being the driver of the Jeep."
It was not immediately clear whether Obrien had a lawyer. She was released from jail after posting a $4,000 bond, the statement said.
A hearing is scheduled on June 5.
