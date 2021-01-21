Decatur woman jailed for repeatedly targeting 90-year-old burglary victim, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman already pleading not guilty to earlier charges of forgery and theft against a 90-year-old man is now accused of forcing her way into his home to burgle him while crying out, “You son of a (expletive), I’m going to get that money,” police said.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the man picked up his cane to try and fight off Candy L. Shane, 44, after confronting her in his east Park Lane house around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 13.

The man is quoted as telling police he has given Shane cash in the past but now “has problems with her coming over and trying to take his money,” according to Officer Joseph Kish, writing in the affidavit.

“Candy also had an active Decatur Police Department persons wanted (warrant) for her arrest on residential burglary charges reference an earlier report made by (the man),” Kish added.

The man told police his home was in darkness but he could recognize Shane by her silhouette. He told police she had grabbed his phone from him before he could call 911.