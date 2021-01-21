Decatur woman jailed for repeatedly targeting 90-year-old burglary victim, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman already pleading not guilty to earlier charges of forgery and theft against a 90-year-old man is now accused of forcing her way into his home to burgle him while crying out, “You son of a (expletive), I’m going to get that money,” police said.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the man picked up his cane to try and fight off Candy L. Shane, 44, after confronting her in his east Park Lane house around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 13.
The man is quoted as telling police he has given Shane cash in the past but now “has problems with her coming over and trying to take his money,” according to Officer Joseph Kish, writing in the affidavit.
“Candy also had an active Decatur Police Department persons wanted (warrant) for her arrest on residential burglary charges reference an earlier report made by (the man),” Kish added.
The man told police his home was in darkness but he could recognize Shane by her silhouette. He told police she had grabbed his phone from him before he could call 911.
“(He) stated that Candy then started trying to go through his pockets,” said Kish. “He stated that he had a cane that he picked up and pushed Candy back into the front room. He stated he was able to wrestle his phone away from Candy and she ripped the cane from his hands.”
Shane had swore at him “as she was trying to get into his pockets” and ripped open his shirt pocket to grab a dollar bill before fleeing, according to Kish. Police found and arrested her Jan. 15 and she was booked on two new preliminary charges of residential burglary.
A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that Shane remained in custody with bail set at $60,000, meaning she must post $6,000 to bond out. If she makes bail, she is ordered to stay away from the man’s home. She had previously been free on a $5,000 recognizance bond, which required no money payment up front.
A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows that Shane, formerly known as Candy Stoneburner, had appeared before a judge Dec. 2 and probable cause was found to try her on four counts of forgery and a single theft charge.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
