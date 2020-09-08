Decatur woman leaves man with bleeding wound after fight, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a 26-year-old Decatur woman was arrested after inflicting a wound to the crotch of her 67-year-old ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her 3-year-old child.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police officers said the former boyfriend was also arrested for repeatedly shoving the woman’s face into the carpet as he tried to defend himself. Officer Austin Bowman said it was “apparent both parties were involved in a mutual combat situation.”

The wounded man is quoted as telling police violence flared Sunday evening when the woman, who still lives with him, walked into the living room and began punching him. They ended up with him standing at the top of a flight of stairs arguing with her while she stood at the bottom of the stairs, before he said she “charged” up on all fours and he shoved her head into the carpet repeatedly as he tried to stave off a feared attack.

The man told police he retreated to his bedroom with his 3-year-old daughter and ended up pinning the woman inside a closet to restrain her before he was finally able to get her out of the room. A police officer in court documents said the man was arrested at the scene and Macon County Jail staff noted a bleeding wound while he was being processed into the jail.