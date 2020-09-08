Decatur woman leaves man with bleeding wound after fight, police say

DECATUR — Police said a 26-year-old Decatur woman was arrested after inflicting a wound to the crotch of her 67-year-old ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her 3-year-old child.
Sworn affidavits from Decatur police officers said the former boyfriend was also arrested for repeatedly shoving the woman’s face into the carpet as he tried to defend himself. Officer Austin Bowman said it was “apparent both parties were involved in a mutual combat situation.”
The wounded man is quoted as telling police violence flared Sunday evening when the woman, who still lives with him, walked into the living room and began punching him. They ended up with him standing at the top of a flight of stairs arguing with her while she stood at the bottom of the stairs, before he said she “charged” up on all fours and he shoved her head into the carpet repeatedly as he tried to stave off a feared attack.
The man told police he retreated to his bedroom with his 3-year-old daughter and ended up pinning the woman inside a closet to restrain her before he was finally able to get her out of the room. A police officer in court documents said the man was arrested at the scene and Macon County Jail staff noted a bleeding wound while he was being processed into the jail.
The woman had fled the scene but was arrested by police the next day. She was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a senior and domestic battery. Her former boyfriend was booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery involving bodily harm. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
A check of jail records show that both have since been freed on bail of $3,000 each, which means each posted $300 to bond out. They have both been ordered to have no contact with each other.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.