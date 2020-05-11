Decatur woman 'out of control' after told to clean up house, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who “went completely out of control” after being asked to help clean up garbage trashed a house and had to be restrained by police before she could be arrested, a sworn affidavit says.

The 21-year-old woman was jailed Friday morning on preliminary charges of domestic battery and resisting/obstructing police; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The Decatur police affidavit quotes the woman’s nephew as telling officers his aunt went ballistic when his mother asked her to clean up at their home in the 800 block of Cantrell Heights at 7:30 a.m.

“(He) advised (she) became aggressive toward his mother and started screaming, yelling and throwing things,” Officer Robert Murray said in the affidavit.

“(The nephew) said he got up and tried to calm her down ... but she started coming after him, throwing things she could grab ... and hitting him with the items," Murray wrote. "He said he was hit with water bottles and as well as other household items which were purposefully thrown at him … he said she completely ransacked the house and threw garbage all over the ground outside of the house.”