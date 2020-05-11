You are the owner of this article.
Decatur woman 'out of control' after told to clean up house, police say
Decatur woman 'out of control' after told to clean up house, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who “went completely out of control” after being asked to help clean up garbage trashed a house and had to be restrained by police before she could be arrested, a sworn affidavit says.

The 21-year-old woman was jailed Friday morning on preliminary charges of domestic battery and resisting/obstructing police; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The Decatur police affidavit quotes the woman’s nephew as telling officers his aunt went ballistic when his mother asked her to clean up at their home in the 800 block of Cantrell Heights at 7:30 a.m.

“(He) advised (she) became aggressive toward his mother and started screaming, yelling and throwing things,” Officer Robert Murray said in the affidavit.

“(The nephew) said he got up and tried to calm her down ... but she started coming after him, throwing things she could grab ... and hitting him with the items," Murray wrote. "He said he was hit with water bottles and as well as other household items which were purposefully thrown at him … he said she completely ransacked the house and threw garbage all over the ground outside of the house.”

When the woman tried to hurl a box fan at the nephew’s mother, the mother called police. Murray said the woman “screamed and yelled obscenities” at him and refused to put her hands behind her back to be handcuffed.

“... I had to use a transport wrist lock in order to move her to the squad car which she continued to refuse to get into,” Murray added. “I again had to use a wrist manipulation to get her into the vehicle.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the woman is now free after posting $300 bond on bail set at $3,000. Her bail conditions bar her from having contact with her nephew, his mother and their home.

