Decatur woman says great-granddaughter stole checks and drained account, police say

DECATUR — A 78-year-old Decatur woman believes her great-granddaughter is responsible for draining a large quantity of cash from her bank account by repeatedly buying groceries with stolen checks, police report.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said the victim found out about the crime when she visited her bank and was asked about a series of withdrawals on her checking account. “Bank staff asked her if she frequently stops in a local grocery store,” added Earles.

“They showed her a consumer activity statement that listed 11 transactions which the victim said she did not complete.”

The 20-year-old granddaughter is being sought on a preliminary charge of forgery; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

