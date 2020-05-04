Decatur woman says she inflicted life-threatening stab wound in self-defense

The man later returned to the home the couple shared and where other witnesses described their argument continuing. A second witness, the former boyfriend who said he left Bartimus because of her violent nature, is quoted as saying he heard her scream and saw the victim strike her before they began trading blows.

Bartimus is quoted as telling police she had been head-butted and had armed herself with a folding knife for self-defense. “‘If you head butt me again I am going to make your stop,’” the affidavit quotes her as saying that was the warning she had given her current boyfriend.

Bartimus then said the knife got knocked out of her hand during the altercation and the stabbing occurred after she stooped to pick it up. “...As she came up with it she advised she opened it and cut (the victim),” Errett said in the affidavit. “She said she could not advise as to if she made a stabbing motion with the knife or a slicing motion.”

Police said they found the victim, who had staggered out of his home to get help, lying on the ground after witnesses had called 911 and had put pressure on the wound in his torso to try and stop the bleeding. “His injuries were considered to be life-threatening,” Errett added.