Decatur woman seeks comfort but gets strangled instead, police report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur woman told police she sought comfort from her 36-year-old boyfriend and was strangled to the point of blacking out instead.

A sworn affidavit said the 28-year-old woman, the mother of two children by the boyfriend, was attacked Sunday evening after they had both been drinking alcohol in their apartment.

Decatur police Officer Cody Rose said the woman was upset about a phone conversation she had just had with her sister. She had got on her knees in front of him, crying, and “looking for comfort” but he pushed her away.

“She then leaned in as though she wanted a hug,” Rose added. “(The boyfriend) then knowingly, intentionally, and without lawful justification wrapped his right arm around her neck, causing her bodily harm.”

Rose said the woman reported being choked to the point where she felt dizzy and came close to passing out. “She then had an unknown period of time where she didn’t remember what happened,” Rose added. “When she finally came to her senses, she noticed bruising on her arms that was not there before and (her boyfriend) was in the room and very upset.”

Rose said he observed long scratches, redness and bruising on the woman that was consistent with her version of events.