Decatur woman seeks comfort but gets strangled instead, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman told police she sought comfort from her 36-year-old boyfriend and was strangled to the point of blacking out instead.
A sworn affidavit said the 28-year-old woman, the mother of two children by the boyfriend, was attacked Sunday evening after they had both been drinking alcohol in their apartment.
Decatur police Officer Cody Rose said the woman was upset about a phone conversation she had just had with her sister. She had got on her knees in front of him, crying, and “looking for comfort” but he pushed her away.
“She then leaned in as though she wanted a hug,” Rose added. “(The boyfriend) then knowingly, intentionally, and without lawful justification wrapped his right arm around her neck, causing her bodily harm.”
Rose said the woman reported being choked to the point where she felt dizzy and came close to passing out. “She then had an unknown period of time where she didn’t remember what happened,” Rose added. “When she finally came to her senses, she noticed bruising on her arms that was not there before and (her boyfriend) was in the room and very upset.”
Rose said he observed long scratches, redness and bruising on the woman that was consistent with her version of events.
The boyfriend was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records showed he remained in custody Monday night with bail set at $10,000, meaning he must post $1,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $20,000.
If the boyfriend makes bail, he is ordered to have no contact with his girlfriend.
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.