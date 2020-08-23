 Skip to main content
Decatur woman shot at, robbed by 2 men, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur woman told police she was robbed and shot at Saturday night after pulling up in the 1900 block of East Main Street to drop off family members.

“She returned to her vehicle around 9:15 p.m. and was about to open the driver’s door when she was approached by a man who said something to the effect of ‘Don’t move, where’s the money at?’” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police.

The 35-year-old woman told the robber, armed with a long-barreled revolver, that she had no money and offered to let him steal her car instead.

“She said she was backing away from this guy when another armed man, who had been crouching down beside a nearby residence, said something like ‘Where the (expletive) you going?’” said Copeland. The woman told police she turned and fled and that is when she heard the sound of a gunshot coming from the direction of the second man who had confronted her.

Copeland said the woman was taken in and sheltered by a nearby resident after hammering frantically on their door and this resident called the police.

The woman’s car remained where she left it and, when she returned accompanied by police, she found her purse and cell phone had been stolen.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

