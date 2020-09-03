Decatur woman stole $30,000 from brother's home, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur woman stole $30,000 in cash from her brother's home in the 1800 block of East Main Street.

Court documents say the 20-year-old woman took the money around 6:10 p.m. Saturday while she was watching her brother's children. The man, 25, and a 24-year-old woman returned home around 7:40 p.m. to find their three children alone and $30,000 gone from their bedroom, police say.

Police say one of their children remembered seeing the woman leave the house with a plastic bag and a next door neighbor reported a female came to his residence asking to use a phone to call for a ride.

Video footage from the neighboring home also showed the woman leaving her brother's home around 7:03 p.m., leaving the children alone for over 30 minutes, documents say.

She was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail early Thursday morning on preliminary charges of theft $10,000-$100,000 and endangering the life of a child. An afternoon check of jail records showed she was released on $2,500, meaning initial bail was set for $25,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.