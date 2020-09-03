Decatur woman stole $30,000 from brother's home, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur woman stole $30,000 in cash from her brother's home in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Court documents say the 20-year-old woman took the money around 6:10 p.m. Saturday while she was watching her brother's children. The man, 25, and a 24-year-old woman returned home around 7:40 p.m. to find their three children alone and $30,000 gone from their bedroom, police say.
Police say one of their children remembered seeing the woman leave the house with a plastic bag and a next door neighbor reported a female came to his residence asking to use a phone to call for a ride.
Video footage from the neighboring home also showed the woman leaving her brother's home around 7:03 p.m., leaving the children alone for over 30 minutes, documents say.
She was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail early Thursday morning on preliminary charges of theft $10,000-$100,000 and endangering the life of a child. An afternoon check of jail records showed she was released on $2,500, meaning initial bail was set for $25,000.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.