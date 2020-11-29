Decatur woman strangled after resisting man's advances, police say

DECATUR — A 31-year-old Decatur woman told police she was attacked and strangled by a man she had been dating after she refused to have sex and tried to end the relationship.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the woman was attacked around 12 a.m. Sunday after the man, who lives in Peoria, had arrived at her house in the 2200 block of West Riverview Avenue.

Copeland said the woman let him inside her home, rather than calling the police, because she feared he would do damage to the outside of her home and her car. It was unclear what happened next, Copeland said, but the man ended up naked in the woman’s bed where she resisted his advances and “pushed him off of her,” Copeland added, reading from the police report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Then he grabbed her by the throat with both hands and started strangling her,” Copeland said. “She yelled and he let go, and she got up and ran out of the bedroom.”

The man dressed himself and fled the house, but not before stealing the woman’s cell phone and charger as he went. He was being sought on a charge of aggravated battery.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.