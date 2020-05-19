Decatur woman strangled, punched and kicked until she hands over phone, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman needed hospital treatment Sunday after she was punched, strangled and kicked by her live-in girlfriend until she handed over her cell phone for her attacker to examine.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers were dispatched to Decatur Memorial Hospital at 2:18 p.m. to interview the victim and had the 39-year-old suspect under arrest by 6:21 p.m.
She was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
The affidavit said police had arrived at the hospital to find the victim, aged 39, with swelling and bruising to her neck, abrasions to her back and right arm and a laceration above her right eye.
“(She) said that on this day she was sleeping and (her girlfriend) came into the bedroom and began to punch her in the face,” said the affidavit. “She stated (the girlfriend) got on top of her and began to choke her. She had both hands around her neck and was applying pressure, which was impeding her breathing.”
The victim told police she tried to get away by fleeing outside their home in the 1600 block of North Woodford Street, but was chased down and tackled to the ground. “She stated (her girlfriend) continued to punch and kick her until she gave her the cellphone,” the affidavit said.
A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that the girlfriend, who has a previous domestic battery conviction, remained in custody with bail set at $20,000. She must deposit $2,000 to bond out and, if she makes bail, she is ordered to stay away from both her girlfriend of three years and their home.
