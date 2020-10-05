 Skip to main content
Decatur woman suffers collapsed lung in home invasion and rape, police say
Decatur woman suffers collapsed lung in home invasion and rape, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur ex-boyfriend who accused the mother of his children of sleeping with his brother made her strip before raping her and beating her so severely she was left with a collapsed lung, police report.

The woman also had several suspected broken ribs in the Sunday morning attack, which happened when her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend burst into her Decatur apartment after kicking in the front door, a sworn affidavit from Decatur police said.

The affidavit quotes the woman as saying her enraged attacker found his brother present with her in the apartment and accused her of being in a relationship with him, which they both denied. The affidavit said the brother was then beaten and shoved down a flight of apartment stairs before the assailant began punching and kicking the woman.

She is quoted as telling police she was then ordered to strip before being raped and then beaten again and kicked in the ribs on her left side.

“(She) was treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital and admitted into the hospital due to having a partially collapsed lung on her left side...," Police Officer Robert Murray wrote in the affidavit. “DMH staff advised she had… possibly fractured ribs.”

Murray said the assailant’s brother confirmed the woman’s version of what happened and also said he could hear the rape taking place and then saw the victim “kicked and hit” as she fled to the top of the stairs during the attack.

The woman told police the ex-boyfriend does not live with her and is supposed to stay away from her after their children were taken into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of rape, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, domestic battery involving bodily harm and home invasion. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed that he remained in custody Monday night with bail set at $503,000, meaning he must post $50,300 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

