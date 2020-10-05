Decatur woman suffers collapsed lung in home invasion and rape, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur ex-boyfriend who accused the mother of his children of sleeping with his brother made her strip before raping her and beating her so severely she was left with a collapsed lung, police report.

The woman also had several suspected broken ribs in the Sunday morning attack, which happened when her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend burst into her Decatur apartment after kicking in the front door, a sworn affidavit from Decatur police said.

The affidavit quotes the woman as saying her enraged attacker found his brother present with her in the apartment and accused her of being in a relationship with him, which they both denied. The affidavit said the brother was then beaten and shoved down a flight of apartment stairs before the assailant began punching and kicking the woman.

She is quoted as telling police she was then ordered to strip before being raped and then beaten again and kicked in the ribs on her left side.

“(She) was treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital and admitted into the hospital due to having a partially collapsed lung on her left side...," Police Officer Robert Murray wrote in the affidavit. “DMH staff advised she had… possibly fractured ribs.”

