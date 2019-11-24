You are the owner of this article.
Decatur woman tells police her picture window was shattered by shot from BB gun
DECATUR — A Decatur woman told police the picture window in her home on Northland Drive was shot out by a BB gun Friday.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the 56-year-old woman said the damage was done sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday and valued the window at $400.

