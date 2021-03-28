 Skip to main content
Decatur woman tells police she used fire extinguisher to ward off attacking boyfriend
Decatur woman tells police she used fire extinguisher to ward off attacking boyfriend

DECATUR — A 43-year-old Decatur woman is quoted as telling police she defended herself when attacked by her boyfriend by repeatedly spraying him with a fire extinguisher.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said officers had been called on March 9 to the woman’s home in the 100 block of West Green Street after she complained about a domestic violence attack that day. While talking to her about that report, she told them of another incident March 8 where she had to resort to arming herself with the fire extinguisher.

The affidavit said the woman had been arguing with her 30-year-old boyfriend, whom she has dated for six years, when he threw a CD case that hit her in the forehead, causing scratches and abrasions.

“(She) stated she sprayed the entire house with a fire extinguisher to keep (him) away from her,” said Officer Kara Flannery.

Police said they located and arrested the boyfriend March 22 and he was booked on a preliminary charge of committing domestic battery while having prior domestic battery convictions. Macon County Circuit Court records list him as being sentenced to 24 months probation in March 2019 after pleading guilty to a domestic battery charge.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the boyfriend remained behind bars, with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post $5,000 to bond out.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

