Decatur woman uses Northeast Community Fund account to pay bills for cash, police say
top story

Decatur woman uses Northeast Community Fund account to pay bills for cash, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur woman is accused of using thousands of Northeast Community Fund dollars to pay peoples' bills in exchange for cash.

Police, in court documents, said the 38-year-old is responsible for making several fraudulent transactions, believed to total at least $3,835.60, that appeared on the organization's bank records.

Police say the owners of three water and power billing accounts that had received money in a transaction were tracked down, all of which said the 38-year-old was offering to pay bills for cash, according to the documents. One recipient told police that if someone needed $1,000, she'd charge $400, police said. 

In a statement last month, Northeast Community Fund officials said an investigation was launched after one of its bank accounts was targeted by fraudulent activity with records that showed a total of $145,540.90 in funds were used in over 120 online transactions as of Nov. 13, the court documents say. 

Police say the woman gained access to the account using a Northeast Community Fund check written to her sister and had attempted to pay water bills for two other people. 

Angel Lawrence, executive director, believes the only way funds could be stolen directly from the account is by someone using the banking and routing number printed on the checks that are issued to people for assistance, police say.  

Police say a theft report was made on Nov. 4 after Lawrence noticed "numerous" charges on a bank statement that she recognized as fraud. 

The 38-year-old was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on Friday on a preliminary charge of identity theft, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Friday evening showed she was held on $75,000 bail, meaning $7,500 is required for her release. 

Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said the fraud case remains under investigation and authorities are pursuing multiple suspects believed to have been involved, including a 26-year-old man for which an arrest warrant has been issued. 

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Tags

