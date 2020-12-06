Decatur woman uses Northeast Community Fund account to pay bills for cash, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur woman is accused of using thousands of Northeast Community Fund dollars to pay peoples' bills in exchange for cash.

Police, in court documents, said the 38-year-old is responsible for making several fraudulent transactions, believed to total at least $3,835.60, that appeared on the organization's bank records.

Police say the owners of three water and power billing accounts that had received money in a transaction were tracked down, all of which said the 38-year-old was offering to pay bills for cash, according to the documents. One recipient told police that if someone needed $1,000, she'd charge $400, police said.

In a statement last month, Northeast Community Fund officials said an investigation was launched after one of its bank accounts was targeted by fraudulent activity with records that showed a total of $145,540.90 in funds were used in over 120 online transactions as of Nov. 13, the court documents say.

Police say the woman gained access to the account using a Northeast Community Fund check written to her sister and had attempted to pay water bills for two other people.

