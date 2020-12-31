Decatur woman who disappeared after drug arrest, encounters police again and is jailed, again.

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who police say fled from them while dropping bags of pills in her wake was in trouble again almost exactly a year to the day, this time caught carrying more drugs as well as illegally owned ammunition.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur Police Department’s Community Action Team, a street crimes unit, said the then 22-year-old woman was first taken into custody on the night of Dec. 30, 2019, when officers tried to stop her car in the 2100 block of East Clay Street and she fled. Officer Justin Closen said her car ended up crashing into a front yard in the 1900 block of the street and the woman jumped out and took off running.

“As (she) ran, officers observed a baggie containing several white objects (suspected Xanax) fall from her person,” Closen said in the affidavits. “Upon checking her flightpath, officers located a second clear plastic baggie that contained numerous pills of varying shapes and colors.” Those 18 pills were later identified as methamphetamine by the State Police Crime Lab.

Closen also said the woman had more than $300 in cash on her, mostly in $20 bills, which the officer said is the “most frequented denomination in drug transactions.”