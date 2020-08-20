Decatur woman who opened fire on car gets probation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who shot at a fleeing car took a plea deal Thursday that sentenced her to 24 months probation, prompting an expression of surprise from a judge at the leniency of the sentence.

Danielle M. Whitehead, 28, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Thursday and pleaded guilty to the aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class One felony. In the deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Dave Ellison, a second aggravated discharge count was dropped.

“We got people shooting at each other, Mr. Ellison, and we’re going to put ‘em on probation?” asked Judge Thomas Griffith after he had spent several minutes reviewing information on the case.

Ellison replied that was the deal offered by the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office and said he believed it reflected his client’s lack of a criminal history involving serious offenses. “She has no felonies …” Ellison added.

The judge then agreed to accept the deal which also saw Whitehead sentenced to 68 days in the Macon County Jail. But she got credit for 40 days served since her arrest and, with the addition of day for day credit, was due to be freed Thursday. Her sentence also calls for her to undergo a mental health evaluation and complete any course of treatment recommended.