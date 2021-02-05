 Skip to main content
Decatur woman who police say hit daughter with spatula faces charges
DECATUR — A Decatur mother is facing preliminary battery charges for actions taken against her 12-year-old daughter, police said.

Court documents say Macon County sheriff's deputies were called to the 100 block of Western Avenue on Thursday to assist Department of Children & Family Services with a child abuse case.

The 38-year-old mother told police that her 12-year-old daughter struck her other 10-year-old daughter with a shoe and threatened a 6-year-old girl with a knife, documents say. 

In a sworn affidavit, police said the woman claimed to have restrained the child and took the knife away, then proceeded to strike the 12-year-old's buttocks with a spatula "not very hard." 

The 6-year-old girl's father, who is also the 12-year-old's uncle, became involved after learning what had happened from the girls' mother, according to the affidavit. Police say he struck the 12-year-old girl on the thigh three or four times using a belt.

"We are actively seeking him" and there's "not a warrant at this time, but we will be applying for one," said Sgt. Ron Atkins on Friday afternoon.

Bruising observed by an emergency room physician assistant on the 12-year-old's thigh and buttocks were "consistent" being struck with a belt and spatula, an affidavit read. 

The woman was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday afternoon on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child and domestic battery. A check of jail records showed she was released on $200 bond Friday afternoon and initial bail was set for $2,000.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

