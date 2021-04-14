Decatur woman who spent 4 hours sitting at gas pump had meth in car, police say

DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said that when police arrived to find out why a Decatur woman had been sitting at the same gas pump for four hours, they discovered a bag holding more than half an ounce of methamphetamine tucked into the driver’s door pocket.

Decatur police Officer Bill Hill said the “plastic baggie” holding the illegal drug was typical of the way “illicit street drugs” are packaged. Hill described the meth as an off-white, crystalline-like substance.

Hill said the incident happened Saturday at the Gas Trip station located at 3595 Larkdale Court. He said a clerk at the station had alerted police at 10:15 a.m. after watching the 33-year-old woman, alone in the driver’s seat, parked at the same pump since 6 a.m.

Hill said his mission had initially been to check the welfare of the driver but he said the bag of meth was immediately “in plain view” when the car door was opened.

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of dealing in meth. Macon County Jail records show she is free on a personal recognizance bond of $5,000, which does not require a cash bond payment.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

