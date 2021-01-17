Decatur woman who spent with stolen checks gets arrested, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who went shopping with stolen checks — and blew through almost $1,000 before she was caught — has been arrested, police report.

Decatur police had been investigating the theft and use of a batch of forged checks since Dec. 22 after a man’s home was burglarized in the 500 block of West Sawyer Street. On Jan. 12 police went to the Macon County Jail after being alerted about a woman arrested by State Police following a traffic stop Jan. 12. The woman was in possession of a stolen checkbook, police say.

A sworn affidavit said Officer James Weddle questioned the woman at the jail and she admitted she had obtained the stolen checks from a friend.

Going back through her transactions, Weddle said one of the woman’s friends had received a check for $605 while another check for $201 was written to an auto parts store. Other checks, totaling $50 and $68, were spent at a gas station and grocery store. The woman was booked on four preliminary counts of forgery.

Weddle said she is currently on parole after being convicted of aggravated identity theft. A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows she pleaded guilty to the charge in July of 2019 and was sentenced to four years in prison.