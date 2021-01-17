 Skip to main content
Decatur woman who spent with stolen checks gets arrested, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur woman who went shopping with stolen checks — and blew through almost $1,000 before she was caught — has been arrested, police report.

Decatur police had been investigating the theft and use of a batch of forged checks since Dec. 22 after a man’s home was burglarized in the 500 block of West Sawyer Street. On Jan. 12 police went to the Macon County Jail after being alerted about a woman arrested by State Police following a traffic stop Jan. 12. The woman was in possession of a stolen checkbook, police say.

A sworn affidavit said Officer James Weddle questioned the woman at the jail and she admitted she had obtained the stolen checks from a friend.

Going back through her transactions, Weddle said one of the woman’s friends had received a check for $605 while another check for $201 was written to an auto parts store. Other checks, totaling $50 and $68, were spent at a gas station and grocery store. The woman was booked on four preliminary counts of forgery.

Weddle said she is currently on parole after being convicted of aggravated identity theft. A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows she pleaded guilty to the charge in July of 2019 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Jail records checked on Sunday showed the woman remained in custody with bail set at $10,000, meaning she must post $880 to bond out. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $20,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

