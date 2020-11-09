Decatur woman who stabbed boyfriend to death gets 4-year prison sentence

DECATUR — Billie Jo Soyster, the Decatur woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death with a shard of glass after he called her names during an argument, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday.

Soyster, 23, had pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the Jan. 1, 2019 death of 38-year-old David W. Murray in the bedroom of a house in the 500 block of East Division Street.

The charge and plea was part of a plea deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Scott Rueter, that saw prosecutors drop three alternate counts of murder.

Soyster won’t be serving the full four years, however. As part of her sentencing, Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to offset the sentence by the 678 days Soyster has spent in the Macon County Jail waiting for her case to be heard.

This story will be updated.