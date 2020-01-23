Decatur woman who wrote more than $2,500 in bad checks is jailed, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who wrote bad checks to obtain more than $2,500 in cash was arrested Wednesday, police said.

The 38-year-old woman was booked on preliminary charges of forgery and deceptive practices. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police Officer Benjamin Massey said the woman had persuaded a female friend to cash a $2,500 check for her after claiming she lost her ID. She said the check was written on a credit union account belonging to her husband who was currently in jail in Cairo.

The check was cashed at another credit union account the friend shared with her mother. The affidavit said a second attempt was made to cash a second $2,500 check three days later but this time the credit union refused. The earlier $2,500 check that was cashed successfully was later returned as “account closed.”

Massey said the friend’s mother had been warned of the activity on her joint account by the credit union but was told she was now out the $2,500 because the check had been cashed.

