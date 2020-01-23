You are the owner of this article.
Decatur woman who wrote more than $2,500 in bad checks is jailed, police report
Decatur woman who wrote more than $2,500 in bad checks is jailed, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who wrote bad checks to obtain more than $2,500 in cash was arrested Wednesday, police said.

The 38-year-old woman was booked on preliminary charges of forgery and deceptive practices. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police Officer Benjamin Massey said the woman had persuaded a female friend to cash a $2,500 check for her after claiming she lost her ID. She said the check was written on a credit union account belonging to her husband who was currently in jail in Cairo.

The check was cashed at another credit union account the friend shared with her mother. The affidavit said a second attempt was made to cash a second $2,500 check three days later but this time the credit union refused. The earlier $2,500 check that was cashed successfully was later returned as “account closed.”

Massey said the friend’s mother had been warned of the activity on her joint account by the credit union but was told she was now out the $2,500 because the check had been cashed.

Massey said the friend, meanwhile, had discovered she was now overdrawn on another of her bank accounts where she had earlier cashed “three to five checks” to help the woman out. These checks had also been written on a closed account.

The woman was interviewed by Massey who said she understood her husband’s account had been closed but also reopened. “Detective Massey told her this account was closed in 2016 and she said this was not correct,” he said in the affidavit. “She admitted to signing (her husband’s name) to the checks, but claimed she had his permission.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the woman remained in custody in lieu of making bail set at $25,400, which means she most post $2,540 to bond out.

