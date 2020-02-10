You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
5 Decatur women arrested at gunpoint after threatening female victim, police say
0 comments
breaking top story

5 Decatur women arrested at gunpoint after threatening female victim, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police arrested five Decatur women at gunpoint Friday night after they arrived in a car loaded with weapons to intimidate a female victim, a sworn affidavit said.

The affidavit from Decatur police said the women refused to get out of their car for 15 minutes after they were cornered by patrol officers in a parking lot in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street around 8:25 p.m.

“After 15 minutes officers took the occupants into custody by utilizing separate arrest teams with a cover officer due to the reasonable suspicion that there were weapons in the vehicle,” said the affidavit.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said Monday that officers had their weapons drawn to protect themselves.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Rydick Braden said officers searched the car and found a hammer, a metal baseball bat, a golf club, two stun devices, a “wooden two by four” and a crescent wrench.

Decatur police: Person in vehicle pulled from car and beaten by 5 assailants; mob action preliminary charge filed

“Officers also located an unloaded Glock 42 handgun in the passenger compartment ...” said Braden. “Next to the handgun was a magazine containing three live rounds of ammunition. The handgun was not in a case, readily accessible, and in a functioning state.”

Police had earlier responded to a 911 call from the 19-year-old victim who said she had “got into it at work” at Caterpillar Inc with a 20-year-old woman and now she and four accomplices were hammering on and trying to kick in her front door, the document said.

As police were en route the victim told dispatchers the women had left her home and she could see the 20-year-old scratching the paint on her car with a key. Braden said he saw large scratches on the driver’s side of the vehicle and found one of the tires deflated.

The 20-year-old was later booked on preliminary charges of criminal damage, mob action, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing police. Her alleged accomplices, aged 30, 29, 25 and 24 were all booked on charges of mob action, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing police.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that all five women are free on $5,000 bail after posting $500 each to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News