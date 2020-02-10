5 Decatur women arrested at gunpoint after threatening female victim, police say

DECATUR — Police arrested five Decatur women at gunpoint Friday night after they arrived in a car loaded with weapons to intimidate a female victim, a sworn affidavit said.
The affidavit from Decatur police said the women refused to get out of their car for 15 minutes after they were cornered by patrol officers in a parking lot in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street around 8:25 p.m.
“After 15 minutes officers took the occupants into custody by utilizing separate arrest teams with a cover officer due to the reasonable suspicion that there were weapons in the vehicle,” said the affidavit.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said Monday that officers had their weapons drawn to protect themselves.
Writing in the affidavit, Officer Rydick Braden said officers searched the car and found a hammer, a metal baseball bat, a golf club, two stun devices, a “wooden two by four” and a crescent wrench.
Decatur police: Person in vehicle pulled from car and beaten by 5 assailants; mob action preliminary charge filed
You have free articles remaining.
“Officers also located an unloaded Glock 42 handgun in the passenger compartment ...” said Braden. “Next to the handgun was a magazine containing three live rounds of ammunition. The handgun was not in a case, readily accessible, and in a functioning state.”
Police had earlier responded to a 911 call from the 19-year-old victim who said she had “got into it at work” at Caterpillar Inc with a 20-year-old woman and now she and four accomplices were hammering on and trying to kick in her front door, the document said.
As police were en route the victim told dispatchers the women had left her home and she could see the 20-year-old scratching the paint on her car with a key. Braden said he saw large scratches on the driver’s side of the vehicle and found one of the tires deflated.
The 20-year-old was later booked on preliminary charges of criminal damage, mob action, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing police. Her alleged accomplices, aged 30, 29, 25 and 24 were all booked on charges of mob action, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing police.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that all five women are free on $5,000 bail after posting $500 each to bond out.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid