5 Decatur women arrested at gunpoint after threatening female victim, police say

DECATUR — Police arrested five Decatur women at gunpoint Friday night after they arrived in a car loaded with weapons to intimidate a female victim, a sworn affidavit said.

The affidavit from Decatur police said the women refused to get out of their car for 15 minutes after they were cornered by patrol officers in a parking lot in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street around 8:25 p.m.

“After 15 minutes officers took the occupants into custody by utilizing separate arrest teams with a cover officer due to the reasonable suspicion that there were weapons in the vehicle,” said the affidavit.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said Monday that officers had their weapons drawn to protect themselves.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Rydick Braden said officers searched the car and found a hammer, a metal baseball bat, a golf club, two stun devices, a “wooden two by four” and a crescent wrench.

“Officers also located an unloaded Glock 42 handgun in the passenger compartment ...” said Braden. “Next to the handgun was a magazine containing three live rounds of ammunition. The handgun was not in a case, readily accessible, and in a functioning state.”