Decatur's latest homicide victim is identified; police hunt for killer continues

DECATUR — The Decatur man shot to death Wednesday was named Thursday as 24-year-old Bryston Musgrave.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a news release that Musgrave was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital at 12:02 p.m. Day said he died of “gunshot trauma.”

Decatur police are hunting his killer and said Musgrave was shot multiple times just before 10:30 a.m. while sitting in a car near the intersection of South Haworth Avenue and West Decatur Street.

Police brought in a crime scene vehicle and detectives and officers could be seen talking to witnesses and examining and photographing the vehicle involved.

Wednesday’s homicide follows on the heels of a Sunday afternoon murder on the West End of Decatur when Devin Slater, 36, was cut down in a hail of bullets near Montgomery Place. Detectives issued a warrant for first-degree murder naming Bryant K. Bunch, 44, who surrendered himself to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. He is now being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million.